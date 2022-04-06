Vladimir Putin Recruiting 60-Year-Old Men To Fight War Following Unexpected Mass Casualties

Vladimir Putin has reportedly been forced to recruit Russian men as old as 60 to join in the fight against Ukraine following the unexpectedly high number of casualties his forces have endured since the war began more than one month ago.

According to Daily Star, these 60-year-old Russian men – since dubbed Putin’s “Dad Army” – have been forced to volunteer their services despite their old age after the Russian forces have lost an estimated 20,000 troops in just over one month of fighting.