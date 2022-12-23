Vladimir Putin Recruiting Female Prisoners To Be Snipers & Saboteurs In Ukraine As Russia's Death Toll Surpasses 100k
Vladimir Putin has started recruiting female prisoners to fight in Ukraine as his forces continue in their struggle to take the neighboring nation, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The shocking development comes as Russia’s death toll recently surpassed 100,000 fallen soldiers and as the war between the two nations quickly approaches the ten-month mark.
According to Daily Mail, the female prisoners are being recruited by the Russian mercenary group Wagner in an effort to make up for the more than 100,000 soldiers lost since first invading Ukraine on February 24.
The female prisoners will reportedly serve as nurses, communications staff, snipers and saboteurs placed in Ukraine to sabotage the enemy forces.
“Not only nurses and communications staff but also in sabotage groups and sniper pairs,” said Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Kremlin-linked mercenary group, on Wednesday. “Everyone knows this has been done before.”
“We're getting there,” Prigozhin continued regarding Russia’s surprising struggle to take Ukraine. “There's some resistance but I think we'll overcome it.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Putin’s decision to recruit female prisoners to fight in Ukraine comes one month after the Russian leader also decided to draft imprisoned and convicted murderers, rapists, and cannibals to help offset his dwindling forces.
35,000 male prisoners were reportedly drafted into Ukraine in November, with many of them being convicted murderers and rapists.
At least one “maniac” cannibal was also released, according to a source with the human rights group Russia Behind Bars.
In exchange for fighting and surviving in Ukraine for at least six months, the enlisted convicts have reportedly been promised freedom and their convictions erased from their criminal records.
- Vladimir Putin Target Of Shame As Russian Solider Death Toll Hits 10,000 Mark
- Wife Of Vladimir Putin's Deputy Defense Minister Spent $85,000 In Paris Shopping Spree As Russia Devastated Ukraine With Bomb Attacks
- Vladimir Putin Announces Plans To Deploy Deadly Warship With 'Unstoppable' Hypersonic Missiles Against Ukraine
Putin’s decision to enlist both imprisoned male and female convicts to make up for his lost troops also comes months after the Russian strongman desperately recruited a “Kid Army” and a “Dad Army” to fight on the frontlines in Ukraine.
Putin’s “Kid Army” is reportedly made up of youth clubs and cadets as young as 16 years old, while the Russian leader’s “Dad Army” is purportedly made up of 60-year-old army veterans ordered to fill the roles of tank commanders, engineers, and snipers.