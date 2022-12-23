Comedian Gerald Huston Accuses Blac Chyna Of Hitting Him In The Mouth For Calling Her Ari
Blac Chyna is being accused of being violent again, less than two months after being cleared of charges in a battery investigation, RadarOnline.com has learned. Comedian Gerald Huston addressed an alleged incident in which he claimed the reality star, 34, hit him in the mouth after he called her "Ari."
Huston, who's known for pranking people, broke down the alleged altercation while talking to Flakko on No Jumper, who asked him if one of his jokes ever went too far.
That's when he claimed he was popped in the mouth by BC after calling her out of name. Huston was referring to Ari Fletcher.
"Don't play with me, p---- boy," Chyna could be heard saying on camera. It's important to note that Huston did not have the alleged punch on the video, claiming it was too dark outside to catch Rob Kardashian's baby mama in action.
"OMG, it's Ari Fletcher!" Huston recalled saying to Chyna as she made her way out of a club. The comedian explained why he referred to her as Ari, saying, "they both got fake lips, fake booties, and fake body parts."
According to Huston, that's when all hell broke loose.
"She immediately squared up and hit me in the mouth," he claimed. When he asked her why she allegedly hit him, Chyna reportedly responded, "Don't play with me p---- boy."
He then claimed she grabbed his beard and said, "Play with me again and I'm going to knock your a-- out."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to BC for comment.
- Blac Chyna Cleared In Battery Investigation After Ex-Friend Accused Reality Star Of Kicking Her During Bar Altercation
- Instagram Model Says She Called FBI On Blac Chyna After Alleged ‘Hostage' Situation At Reality Star’s Home
- Blac Chyna Fires Off Legal Letter To IG Model Who Claims She Held ‘Hostage’ By Reality Star
Huston didn't specify when the alleged altercation went down — but Chyna recently escaped criminal charges stemming from a separate incident.
The ex-Rob & Chyna star was accused of kicking her friend in the stomach after losing her nasty multimillion-dollar court battle with the Kardashian patriarch and his famous family.
As RadarOnline.com reported in November, the Los Angeles Police Department revealed it was no longer working on the investigation launched against Chyna in May 2022.
The incident allegedly happened after BC noticed the friend recording her inside a club. In a recording, a female who sounded like Chyna denied kicking the woman.