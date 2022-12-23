Exposed: The Criminal Pageant Photographer Who Insiders Wanted Investigated Over JonBenét Ramsey's Death
It's now been more than two decades since the grisly murder of child pageant princess JonBenét Ramsey and the killer has yet to face justice.
RadarOnline.com can report that one man has remained suspicious in the eyes of a pageant seamstress in the years since Ramsey, 6, was brutally killed.
Randall DeWitt Simons, who is now imprisoned on separate charges, was Ramsey's photographer just months before her 1996 murder and many insiders have linked him to the crime — which he vehemently denied.
The shutterbug notably sold a portfolio of her glammed-up portraits for $7,500, telling reporters that his career was in jeopardy over the sale.
Simons was hit with 15 counts of second-degree encouraging child sex abuse in 2019 for which he pleaded not guilty.
Authorities had looked into a report from an Oakridge restaurant, in which someone had been using their Wi-Fi to download disturbing images.
News broke in September 2021 that Simons was convicted on all 15 counts and was sentenced in Lane County Circuit Court.
The consecutive sentences meant Simons would spend 10 years in prison, getting credit for time served.
It was revealed the remaining months of his sentences would run concurrently with his time served while Simons also faced 36 months of post-prison supervision.
- JonBenét Ramsey's Father Claims The Chances Of Police Solving University Of Idaho Quadruple Murders Are Low
- JonBenét Ramsey's Father Believes Boulder Police Overlooked A Sexual Predator Potentially Connected To Daughter's Murder
- JonBenet Shocker! Chief Investigator In Beauty Queen's Murder Removed From Probe For Misconduct
"I am begging the police to look again at this man!" declared seamstress Pamela Griffin back in 2019, claiming he allegedly confessed during a phone call that he had no alibi for the day before Ramsey's body was found.
Griffin also alleged that she gave Boulder police a picture that Simons took of her daughter holding a kite with a nylon cord, similar to the cord used to strangle Ramsey.
In a recent development, RadarOnline.com learned that Ramsey's father remains optimistic DNA advances could help authorities finally solve the crime after his little girl was tragically found sexually assaulted, beaten, and strangled to death in the cellar of their Boulder, Colorado, home in December 1996.
Autopsy results later confirmed she had died from asphyxiation due to strangulation and her death was ruled a homicide.
No charges have been filed in regard to this unsolved case.