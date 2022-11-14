'That's Not What We Need': JonBenet Ramsey's Father Speaks Out On Boulder PD's Decision Not To Release DNA To Outside Lab

JonBenet Ramsey's father John has broken his silence after the Boulder Police Department announced a new probe into his late daughter's murder, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Approaching the 26th anniversary of JonBenet's death, who was only 6 at the time, the case sadly remains unsolved.

With the introduction of advanced DNA testing, which was used to solve other high-profile cases like the Golden State Killer, the possibility of finally finding the murderer emerged. However, John revealed he is not pleased with the development.