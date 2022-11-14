'That's Not What We Need': JonBenet Ramsey's Father Speaks Out On Boulder PD's Decision Not To Release DNA To Outside Lab
JonBenet Ramsey's father John has broken his silence after the Boulder Police Department announced a new probe into his late daughter's murder, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Approaching the 26th anniversary of JonBenet's death, who was only 6 at the time, the case sadly remains unsolved.
With the introduction of advanced DNA testing, which was used to solve other high-profile cases like the Golden State Killer, the possibility of finally finding the murderer emerged. However, John revealed he is not pleased with the development.
"Sadly, it sounded like more of the same…," John told Fox News Digital in a statement regarding Boulder PD's announcement. "And that's not what we need. It's a good effort by their PR department, but that's not what we need to be done."
The Boulder Police Department announced they were teaming up with the Colorado Cold Case Review, as well as a privately-owned DNA testing lab, to review evidence collected in 1996. However, John said the Boulder PD will not turn over the investigation or release the DNA to an outside lab, which he said is why he doesn't have much hope.
The Ramsey family has pushed for outside DNA testing from accredited labs.
John said the police's partnership with the cold case review was "the only encouraging thing." He claimed the FBI told him that they "don't have the latest technology," and that the more reliable and advanced tests are "only available" through working with an outside lab.
John said, "That's where we need to go. So, we want that to be done."
The father accused authorities of wanting the case to "go away."
"They would love for this case just to go away and put in a file cabinet that never gets opened," John said. "We're not gonna let that happen."
JonBenet was found murdered in the basement of her family's home in Boulder, Colorado, during Christmas in 1996.