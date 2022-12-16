John Ramsey, the father of slain 6-year-old JonBenét Ramsey, dropped a shocking theory in his daughter's unsolved murder. The grieving father claimed that a sexual predator, who was active in the Boulder, Colorado, area in the 1990s, could be connected to his her death, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the 26 years since JonBenét's body was discovered bound in the basement of her family's upscale Boulder home, a suspect has not been brought to justice for the brutal crime.

John believes that Boulder PD was negligent when they failed to connect a sexual assault that occurred less than a year after his daughter's death — and targeted a young girl who took classes at the same dance studio as JonBenét.