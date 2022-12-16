JonBenét Ramsey's Father Believes Boulder Police Overlooked A Sexual Predator Potentially Connected To Daughter's Murder
John Ramsey, the father of slain 6-year-old JonBenét Ramsey, dropped a shocking theory in his daughter's unsolved murder. The grieving father claimed that a sexual predator, who was active in the Boulder, Colorado, area in the 1990s, could be connected to his her death, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the 26 years since JonBenét's body was discovered bound in the basement of her family's upscale Boulder home, a suspect has not been brought to justice for the brutal crime.
John believes that Boulder PD was negligent when they failed to connect a sexual assault that occurred less than a year after his daughter's death — and targeted a young girl who took classes at the same dance studio as JonBenét.
According to The Sun, nine months after JonBenét's murder rocked the small Boulder community, a young girl who took classes at the dance studio located just a few streets away from the Ramsey home, awoke to an intruder in her bedroom.
The girl's family gave her the pseudonym "Amy" to protect her identity.
Amy's family claimed that a man dressed in all black broke into their home. The young girl awoke to the man standing at her bedside before he covered her mouth with his hands. The intruder then allegedly sexually assaulted Amy.
The grotesque act was interrupted when Amy's mother burst into her daughter's room and chased the assailant out of the home. Amy's father revealed a disturbing theory that aligned with JonBenét's father's allegations.
Amy's father told the publication that he believes if his wife was not awakened by the noises coming from their daughter's room, Amy very well could have met the same fate as the slain pageant queen.
The dad also stated that Amy's family believes the assailant stalked their daughter for some time before the attack. He alleged that the assailant watched his daughter at the dance studio.
"It could very well be the same guy," John said of Amy's father's theory. "I really thought this was related; there's a similar mode of operation, and it needs to be considered a possible link."
Amy's father recalled urging the Boulder PD to investigate the potential ties between the attacks but claimed his pleas were "laughed off" by authorities. He claimed that police were "fixed" on their theory that either John or Patsy Ramsey was involved in their daughter's murder.
John continued his theory of the connection between the sexual assault and his daughter's murder.
"But it's shocking, absolutely shocking [that Boulder police didn't investigate the link] ... they absolutely should have," John continued. "It's like a second bank robbery in a small town: you've got to look and see if there's a connection."
"And in my mind, there was a huge connection, both in terms of how it was accomplished, the fact they were both children, and that my daughter and Amy both went to the same dance school," the grieving father added. "It doesn't take a rocket scientist to say, 'Wait a minute, this is serious. We've got to look at this as a possible connection."
John called the police brushing off the sexual assault as "insane."
The Ramsey family has pushed for advanced DNA testing to be conducted, which has proved a turning point in other decades-old cold cases like the identification of California serial murderer The Golden State Killer.