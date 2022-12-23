Single & Mingling Emily Ratajkowski Spotted On Steamy Date Night With Artist Jack Greer After Pete Davidson Romance Rumors
Emily Ratajkowski has been enjoying her single status following her split from estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, most recently being spotted on a PDA-filled date night with artist Jack Greer.
RadarOnline.com has learned the model, 31, and Jack spent time together on Wednesday — just days before Christmas.
New photos published by Daily Mail showed the two engaged in a steamy kiss while outside her apartment in New York City.
Ratajkowski and her new suitor were all smiles as they kept cozy in casual attire and chatted amongst each other under the starry sky.
The Gone Girl actress was previously spotted packing on the PDA with DJ Orazio Rispo in NYC back in October and she had also been romantically linked to Pete Davidson following his split from Kim Kardashian.
Ratajkowski and the Saturday Night Live alum caused a stir last month when they were spotted together at a New York Knicks v. Memphis Grizzlies game.
Insiders told RadarOnline.com exclusively they were not official and in no rush to define their relationship, instead, they were just "going with the flow."
The brunette beauty still appears to be keeping her options open, even joining a dating app for the first time.
"I was feeling defiant because so many people told me not to get it," said the High Low podcast host, adding that she has "gotten a few direct requests from women, which is exciting."
"I feel like this app is a little bit white. It's very white and feels like a very particular type of man and honestly, a very particular type of woman. So I don't know that I'm gonna meet my lady crush on here," Ratajkowski dished, revealing how she's been told to seek "normal guys" when it comes to her matches online.
Last month, the cover girl took to TikTok with a clip on November 17 about dating multiple people, filming herself mouthing the words to audio that stated, "I would be with multiple men, also some women as well. Um, everyone's hot but in an interesting way."
Ratajkowski filed for divorce from Bear-McClard in September. The exes were married for four years and share a one-year-old son together, Sylvester.