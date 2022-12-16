Over Already? Pete Davidson Hits Up Hockey Game With New Costar After Emily Ratajkowski Dating Rumors
Did the spark between Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski go out already? The SNL comedian was spotted enjoying a New York Rangers hockey game on Thursday night with his female costar from his new horror film, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Davidson, 29, was seen enjoying the Rangers vs. Toronto Maple Leaves game at Madison Square Garden on December 14 with actress Chase Sui Wonders, 26.
The pair's sighting came after Ratajkowski, 31, was seen on a romantic date night in NYC with DJ Orazio Rispo, 35.
The comedian and Wonders were all smiles as they sat close together to watch the action on the ice at MSG. Davidson sported a New York bomber jacket over a brown hoodie, which he wore with his navy baseball cap for an inconspicuous look.
Wonders complimented the SNL star's casual look with a black leather jacket and donned a fresh, makeup-free face.
The duo has seen a lot of each other recently while filming the horror flick, Bodies Bodies Bodies. The indie film debuted at Austin's South by Southwest prior to hitting theaters in August 2022.
Two months later in October, Davidson and Wonders reunited for the comedian's new Peacock series, Bupkis, which is a "fictionalized, heightened version of Davidson's own life."
The sighting crushed fans' hopes that the Staten Island native's recent connection with Ratajkowski was the real thing — especially after the two were seen getting cozy at the model's NYC apartment.
RadarOnline.com exclusively reported in late November that the rumored love birds were taking their relationship cautiously. While the pair had gone on multiple dates and even attended a Thanksgiving gathering together, they were intent on taking things slow.
"Emily’s having a great time with Pete, but she’s not getting carried away," a source close to the author revealed.
The couple's infatuation with one another could have been clouded by their own recent heartbreaks.
Davidson and Kim Kardashian ended their months-long relationship in August after he was forced to endure ridicule online from the Skims founder's jealous ex-husband, Kanye West.
Ratajkowski had also called it quits on her four-year marriage, filing for divorce from her estranged husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, after he allegedly cheated on her.
The divorce between Sebastian and Ratajkowski is ongoing. Over the course of their marriage, the couple welcomed a son, Sylvester.