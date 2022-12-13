Where's Pete? Emily Ratajkowski Enjoys A Second Date With DJ Orazio Rispo In NYC

Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson may already be over. The model was seen in New York City enjoying a date with DJ Orazio Rispo, who she had first been seen with in October, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Ratajkowski, 31, and Davidson, 29, sparked romance rumors when the pair was spotted together in late November after the comedian's split from ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian.

Hollywood's hottest bachelor apparently couldn't be tamed though. RadarOnline.com exclusively reported that the duo was taking things slow and had not yet defined the relationship. Now it appears the 31-year-old could have her sights set on a new beau.