It’s On! Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski Confirm Romance With Late Night NYC Rendezvous
Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski are officially an item after being caught on a date Wednesday night in New York City, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The SNL comedian, 29, and the multi-talented model, 31, had quite the night. Davidson started by driving over to Ratajkowski’s apartment in the West Village.
Davidson arrived at the apartment to find it swarmed with paparazzi. He decided to drive off without picking up Ratajkowski. However, the two didn’t throw in the towel and came up with an alternative plan to see each other.
The model then ordered an Uber to take her to Brooklyn to meet Davidson in an apartment building in Brooklyn.
The comedian recently moved from Staten Island to Brooklyn. After finally making contact, the two were seen smiling at each other which led to a huge.
Davidson’s fling with Ratajkowski comes only months after his breakup with Kim Kardashian. His relationship with the reality star continues to play out on the family’s Hulu show.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, back in August, Kardashian and Davidson decided to break things off after 9 months together.
The two were hot and heavy for months with Davidson accompanying Kardashian on red carpets and even agreeing to allow reality show cameras into their life.
Sources close to the couple said the two had extremely busy schedules and long distance made things hard. At the time, Davidson was shooting a film in Australia while Kim was taking care of business in Los Angeles.
For her part, Emily is back on the market after filing for divorce from her ex Sebastian Bear-McClard after 4 years of marriage. The two share a 1-year-old son Sylvester Apollo.
Moments after the Davidson photos with Ratajkowski hit the internet, Kardashian quickly posted a series of racy shots of her in a bikini on Instagram.
The reality mogul still has her divorce from Kanye West to finalize. Ratajkowski is the latest A-list woman that Davidson has dated. His past girlfriends include Kate Beckinsale, Ariana Grande, Kaia Gerber, Cazzie David and many others.