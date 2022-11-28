‘They’re Not Exclusive Yet’: Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski ‘Going With The Flow’ With New Romance
Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson and his new beau Emily Ratajkowski have decided to take things slow and are in no rush to define their relationship, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Over the weekend, Davidson, 29, and Ratajkowski, 31, were spotted courtside at the New York Knicks game together. The two were seen laughing it up while checking out the competition.
The date comes after the duo has been caught on multiple dates including a Thanksgiving celebration with friends. Sources close to the couple revealed, “Emily’s having a great time with Pete, but she’s not getting carried away.”
The model, who is still in the process of finalizing her divorce from ex Sebastian Bear-McClard (father of her 20-month-old son Sylvester), was recently linked to Brad Pitt and DJ Orazio Rispo.
“She’s made it clear to her friends that they’re not exclusive yet,” the source added. The insider pointed out that when the two celebrated Davidson’s 29th birthday in NYC, she returned to her own apartment at 12:30 AM.
An insider said Emily has been “hanging out at his place and other low-key venues in the city.”
Emily has been having fun teasing her followers about her relationship status. She’s been lip-synching on TikTok about “be[ing] with multiple men”, cheekily liking tweets that poke fun at Pete’s dating prowess; and recently revealing she’s enjoying the “freedom” that comes with being “newly single for basically the first time in my life ever.”
A source said that Pete is “happy to go with the flow and not push Emily.”
“It’s moving along organically and there’s no pressure or labels at this stage. Their chemistry is off the charts, though. It’s definitely got serious potential, and both of them are loving the way it’s progressing.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, back in September, Emily filed for divorce from Sebastian following cheating allegations. The model was seen moving her things out of their NYC apartment weeks before filing her petition.
The two were married during a surprise ceremony in 2018. Sebastian has remained silent in the months since the split.