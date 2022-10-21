Exposed: Kanye West’s Meltdown To Close Friend Over Pete Davidson’s Size
Kanye West was full of stress after his ex-wife Kim Kardashian started dating comedian Pete Davidson — telling friends he was upset about his longtime partner being with a “white boy with a” large member, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The revelation came out on The Brilliant Idiots podcast with Andrew Schulz & Charlamagne Tha God.
Charlamagne has known Kanye for years and criticized him openly for his behavior in the past.
During Kanye’s recent sit-down on Drink Champs — which was removed from platforms days after it was posted due to the disgraced musician’s remarks about George Floyd — he took aim at Charlamagne.
The disgraced rapper called out Charlamagne for going on the air when Kim started dating Pete and talking about the SNL star’s penis size.
Kanye said he was upset that Charlamagne said Kim was with Pete because his member was bigger. “Why you talking about another man’s d--- on camera?” Kanye asked.
Charlamagne watched the clip and then explained what happened behind the scenes. The host said Kanye called him in November after they got into it about a separate topic.
He said Kanye started telling him he needed to get on board with breaking Kim and Pete up. Charlamagne said he explained to Kanye that he was also friends with Pete Davidson.
Charlamagne then recalled Kanye telling him, “My WIFE IS OUT HERE F------ A WHITE BOY WITH A 10 INCH PENIS AND YOU WON’T HELP ME. MY WIFE IS OUT HERE F------ A WHITE BOY WITH A 10-INCH PENIS AND YOU TELLING ME THAT’S YOUR FRIEND WHEN YOU’RE SUPPOSED TO BE CULTURE?”
Charlamagne said Kanye was screaming this into the phone. He told his podcast co-host, “What am I supposed to do but laugh at that?”
He said that he didn’t understand why Kanye went on Drink Champs and told a different story. The podcast clip ended with Charlamagne jokingly telling listeners, “If she can’t handle the 10-inch d---, I know I can’t.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kanye has catching backlash over the past week over verbal attacks he made against the Jewish community on social media. Earlier today, the fashion house Balenciaga cut ties with the rapper and will not be working with him in the future.