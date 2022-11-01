'He Broke a TV In Half': Pete Davidson Has Explosive MELTDOWN On Set, Forced To Take Time Off From Filming Show After Tantrum

His alleged outburst didn't stop with the candles. Kim Kardashian's ex-boyfriend "threw two candles through his trailer and damaged a second truck's windshield," a production spy told The Sun, adding he "also threw coffee on the walls and broke a TV in half inside his trailer."

Pete has reportedly been given some time off to get his s--- together," with the source claiming the former Saturday Night Live star is "focusing on himself" during his downtime.