BANNED: Kanye West's Phrase 'White Lives Matter' Trademarked By Two Black Men, Blocking Ye From Selling T-Shirts

The duo was gifted the trademark in September from an anonymous listener of their show, who had procured ownership so that it wouldn't fall into the wrong hands.

West infamously wore a long-sleeve emblazoned with the message, which is considered a "hate slogan" by the Anti-Defamation League, alongside conservative commentator Candace Owens for his season 9 Yeezy fashion show in Paris.

"There is a deep irony and a sad irony when you consider that wearing a T-shirt has led such a tremor throughout the world," Owens said while addressing the backlash on her podcast. "A T-shirt that says 'White Lives Matter,' which should be implied, right?"