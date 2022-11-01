Kim Kardashian Ramps Up Security For Son Saint's Soccer Match Before Kanye West Storms OFF Over Heated Exchange With Another Parent

Kanye West's temper was rising by the second during his son Saint's soccer match this weekend, RadarOnline.com has discovered, as new video footage showed him in a tense showdown with another parent before storming off.

On Saturday, the Yeezy designer was in attendance for the game, sitting just 30 feet away from estranged wife Kim Kardashian, who had a security team in tow and watched in shock as West vented his frustrations.