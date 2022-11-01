Shading SJP? Kim Cattrall Reunites With 'SATC' Designer As Off-Screen Feud With Sarah Jessica Parker Lingers Ahead Of Reboot's Season 2

A red-haired Field was all smiles while posing next to a chair with the show's name as she reunited with showrunner Michael Patrick King.

These days, Field is a consulting costume designer for the Netflix hit Emily In Paris, which explained why she didn't sign on the dotted line for the reboot.

"The main reason was a time conflict," Field said. "I wasn't able to be in New York doing that and be in Paris doing Emily in Paris. But I told them to call my very dear friend Molly Rogers, who also worked in my store back in the day. She did Sex and the City with me from start to finish. She knew it well so she's doing it. My dance card was full."