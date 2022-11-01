Shading SJP? Kim Cattrall Reunites With 'SATC' Designer As Off-Screen Feud With Sarah Jessica Parker Lingers Ahead Of Reboot's Season 2
Kim Cattrall reunited with former Sex and the City designer Patricia Field after the fashionista crashed the show reboot's set last week, RadarOnline.com has learned amid the actress' longtime feud with ex-costar Sarah Jessica Parker.
Cattrall, who portrayed the iconic Samantha Jones on SATC, gave a playful expression for the camera as she posed alongside costume designers Field and Nancy Gould on Sunday.
"Ahhhhhh … We did it! Wrapped on 'Glamorous'. Thank you," the caption read.
Over the summer, RadarOnline.com discovered the five-time Emmy nominee landed a role as a makeup mogul in the drama centered around a young gender-nonconforming man "whose life is stuck in place until he lands a job working for Cattrall's character."
Although Cattrall has distanced herself from the SATC franchise, she appears to be going strong with her pal Field who recently stopped by the And Just Like That... season two set in New York City where SJP was filming.
A red-haired Field was all smiles while posing next to a chair with the show's name as she reunited with showrunner Michael Patrick King.
These days, Field is a consulting costume designer for the Netflix hit Emily In Paris, which explained why she didn't sign on the dotted line for the reboot.
"The main reason was a time conflict," Field said. "I wasn't able to be in New York doing that and be in Paris doing Emily in Paris. But I told them to call my very dear friend Molly Rogers, who also worked in my store back in the day. She did Sex and the City with me from start to finish. She knew it well so she's doing it. My dance card was full."
Field is known to have a strong friendship with Cattrall, who exited the SATC franchise acrimoniously due to her feud with Parker.
When Parker was asked if she would be content with Cattrall joining the reboot ahead of season 2, SJP shared her concerns.
"I don't think I would, because I think there's just too much public history of feelings on her part that she's shared," Parker responded during an interview with Variety. "I haven't participated in or read articles, although people are inclined to let me know."
"There's a very distinct line between Samantha and Kim," Parker added, noting they are still paying homage to Cattrall's beloved character despite their personal differences.
SJP highlighted that Samantha is not "gone" nor was she villainized. "She was a human being who had feelings about a relationship, so I think we found a way to address it which was necessary and important for people that loved her."