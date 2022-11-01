'We All Have Our Unique Challenges In Life': Tom Brady Breaks His Silence On Split From Gisele Bündchen Days After Settling $400 Million Divorce

During the discussion, Brady spoke not only about his and Bündchen’s split but also the consequences their marital woes had on his football season leading up to the divorce. He also spoke about his children and his plans moving forward now that he and Bündchen are officially single.

"I think there's a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home," Brady explained Monday morning. "Obviously, the good news is it's a very amicable situation and I'm really focused on two things, taking care of my family and certainly my children, and secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games.”