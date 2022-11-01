Fans Protest Against NBA Star Kyrie Irving By Sitting COURTSIDE In 'Fight Anti-Semitism' T-Shirts
NBA star Kyrie Irving is facing the fallout for posting about an antisemitic movie on social media, RadarOnline.com has learned, as a group of protestors went to the Brooklyn Nets vs. Indiana Pacers game to protest his tweet.
A group of seven Orthodox Jews sat courtside to watch the matchup on Monday, clad in "Fight Antisemitism" shirts and yarmulkes.
At one point, Irving was seen giving a thumbs-up to the fans sitting courtside.
The All-Star reportedly briefly spoke to the Jewish fans, telling them he was "grateful for you guys," a statement that Lawrence resident Aaron Jungreis, 52, said oozed of sarcasm.
"I was expecting that. Look at who you're dealing with. But [the shirt] was really not for him. It was really for the Nets. They should not keep a guy like that around," Jungreis told The New York Post.
He also speculated other season ticket-holders will be opting out of attending. "A lot of people are going to cancel, a lot of people," Jungreis continued.
The point guard sparked fury when he tweeted out a link to Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America, later clarifying that he "meant no disrespect to anyone's religious beliefs" and was being misunderstood.
"The 'Anti-Semitic' label that is being pushed on me is not justified and does not reflect the reality or truth I live in everyday. I embrace and want to learn from all walks of life and religions," Irving doubled down.
Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai issued a statement via Twitter on October 28 amid the outcry.
"I'm disappointed that Kyrie appears to support a film based on a book full of anti-Semitic disinformation," it read. "I want to sit down and make sure he understands this is hurtful to all of us, and as a man of faith, it is wrong to promote hate based on race, ethnicity or religion."
In another tweet, he continued, "This is bigger than basketball."
Meanwhile, Kanye West returned to Instagram with praise for Irving after being banned due to violating the platform's rules and guidelines.
Alongside a photo of #11, Ye wrote, "There's some real ones still here."