Fans Protest Against NBA Star Kyrie Irving By Sitting COURTSIDE In 'Fight Anti-Semitism' T-Shirts

At one point, Irving was seen giving a thumbs-up to the fans sitting courtside.

The All-Star reportedly briefly spoke to the Jewish fans, telling them he was "grateful for you guys," a statement that Lawrence resident Aaron Jungreis, 52, said oozed of sarcasm.

"I was expecting that. Look at who you're dealing with. But [the shirt] was really not for him. It was really for the Nets. They should not keep a guy like that around," Jungreis told The New York Post.