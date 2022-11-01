Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Put On United Front In Matching Halloween Costumes With Kids After Cheating Rumors
What cheating speculation? Hours after Travis Scott was caught heading to a Miami club at 4 AM, he rushed home to spend Halloween night with his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, and their two children, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The couple — who has been battling infidelity rumors — put on a united front for their kids and the camera, dressing the family in matching angel costumes for Monday night's festivities.
Kylie shared the fun family snap on her Instagram Stories, which showed Travis holding their 8-month-old son in his arms after he was accused of cheating on her "every single f------ night."
The Highest In The Room rapper, 31, dressed in all white while smiling sweetly at their youngest child, who was wearing angel wings. Their son's face — which has not been revealed — was turned away from the camera and toward Daddy.
Kylie, 25, and Travis have also not revealed their son's name after changing it from Wolf.
Stormi, 4, was spotted looking at herself in the mirror. She paired her all-white outfit with pearls around her neck and a fluffy halo. Like her mom and brother, Stormi wore angel wings on her back.
As for Kylie, the mom of two looked unbothered by the cheating rumors, standing by her man on the most scandalous party night of the year.
Over the weekend, Travis fueled speculation there might be trouble in paradise when he was spotted heading into a Miami nightclub instead of hanging with Kylie and her family at Kim Kardashian's mummy-themed Halloween party in Los Angeles.
In October, cheating rumors swirled after Travis' rumored ex-fling Rojean Kar claimed they had a secret relationship. After Travis shut down the allegations, Kar hit back, threatening to drop photos and videos of them together.
She later backtracked on the cheating accusations, alleging she “never said” she was “currently with or have recently been with” him.
Sources revealed that Kylie and Travis have been struggling with their relationship since welcoming their son in February, with the reality star growing "sick" of his commitment issues.
"Kylie and Travis' schedules clash, so they meet up less than once a week. They're living separate lives," the insider stated.
"She loves him but is sick of his commitment issues," the pal explained. "Even when they're both home in Los Angeles, Kylie is limiting their time spent together in the hopes he'll realize what he's missing."
As RadarOnline.com reported, the couple also put one of their homes on the market, adding to the growing speculation that their relationship is on the rocks. Kylie's not the only one in the family who reportedly has issues with Travis.
Another well-connected insider claimed the rapper was at war with Kris Jenner before Kylie gave birth to their son, revealing the drama began well before the cheating rumors ever surfaced.