Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Put On United Front In Matching Halloween Costumes With Kids After Cheating Rumors

Kylie shared the fun family snap on her Instagram Stories, which showed Travis holding their 8-month-old son in his arms after he was accused of cheating on her "every single f------ night."

The Highest In The Room rapper, 31, dressed in all white while smiling sweetly at their youngest child, who was wearing angel wings. Their son's face — which has not been revealed — was turned away from the camera and toward Daddy.

Kylie, 25, and Travis have also not revealed their son's name after changing it from Wolf.