Blac Chyna Cleared In Battery Investigation After Ex-Friend Accused Reality Star Of Kicking Her During Bar Altercation
Blac Chyna has escaped criminal charges over the incident where her friend accused the reality star of kicking her in the stomach days after losing to Rob Kardashian in court, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Los Angeles Police Department revealed it is no longer working on the investigation that was launched in May 2022.
A rep for the department told The Sun, “The case is no longer being investigated by detectives."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, LAPD got involved after Chyna’s friend Sequoya King filed a report.
King claimed she was partying with Chyna in Downtown Los Angeles with a group of friends. She said at one point Rob’s ex believed King was recording her.
Chyna allegedly snatched King’s phone and threw it to the ground while inside the venue. The alleged victim said Chyna proceeded to kick her in the stomach and knock her to the ground.
In an interview days after the alleged assault, King said, “she charged towards me. She kicks me, right in my stomach. I stumbled back, I got knocked down.
A video clip of the aftermath, obtained by TMZ, showed King yelling at Chyna, “Did you feel good when you kicked me in my fat-ass stomach?"
A woman who sounded like Chyna replied, "no, I did not." Chyna and her friends left the scene before any police arrived.
The incident happened days after Chyna lost her multi-million dollar court battle against her ex’s family members: Kris, Kim, Khloé & Kylie. She accused them of spreading lies about her that led to E! canceling her reality show, Rob & Chyna.
The family denied the accusations and said Chyna’s violate relationship with Rob was the reason for the show being axed. The jury ended up siding with the famous family and awarded Chyna nothing from her complaint.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, last month, Chyna fired off a cease and desist to Instagram model Ava Louise who claimed she had been held hostage at Chyna's Los Angeles home. Rob's ex said the incident never happened.
Louise had her lawyers fire off a legal letter back to Chyna telling her she stood by her story and claimed she felt in fear for her life on the night in question.