Blac Chyna Under Investigation For Battery After Allegedly Kicking A Woman In The Stomach

The former Rob & Chyna star was listed as a suspect in a police report filed by a woman by the name of Sequoya King on Friday, May 6. According to sources per TMZ, King alleged Chyna snatched her phone out of her hand and threw it to the ground while at bar in Los Angeles. She then stated the reality tv personality kicked her in the stomach and knocked her down.

A video clip obtained by the outlet appears to show Chyna and King after the reported attack, when King could be heard saying, "Did you feel good when you kicked me in my fat-ass stomach?" Although the camera is not focused on the two women at the time, a voice that sounds like Chyna retorts "no, I did not."