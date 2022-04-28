Blac Chyna's Ex-Lawyer Says Season 2 Of 'Rob & Chyna' Was Never Promised, Negotiated $100k 'Kill Fee'

Blac Chyna's ex-lawyer and former manager Walter Mosley took the stand to reveal shocking information about her allegations that Rob Kardashian's famous family sabotaged their Rob & Chyna reality show.

Rob's 33-year-old former fiancée sued Kris, Kim, Khloé, and Kylie claiming they convinced E! to terminate her TV contract — but Mosley told the court on Wednesday that a second season of the show was never promised.