Blac Chyna's Ex-Lawyer Says Season 2 Of 'Rob & Chyna' Was Never Promised, Negotiated $100k 'Kill Fee'
Blac Chyna's ex-lawyer and former manager Walter Mosley took the stand to reveal shocking information about her allegations that Rob Kardashian's famous family sabotaged their Rob & Chyna reality show.
Rob's 33-year-old former fiancée sued Kris, Kim, Khloé, and Kylie claiming they convinced E! to terminate her TV contract — but Mosley told the court on Wednesday that a second season of the show was never promised.
Mosley testified that E! started filming another season of Rob & Chyna at the end of Season One, but the network never sent him or his then-client written confirmation about their plans for the show's future.
He also stated that his communication with executives at E! and Bunim Murray Productions dwindled towards the end of filming Season Two.
Mosley represented Chyna through this period and also served as an executive producer for the one-season series. On the stand, he reemphasized that the network never greenlit another season, adding that executives had until August 1, 2017, to make up their minds.
When he failed to hear from them by the deadline, Mosley billed them a $100,000 "kill fee" for Chyna.
Her ex-attorney alleged the kill fee was negotiated in her amended contract. Mosley also claimed he negotiated a $370,000 contract for Chyna to film four episodes of Keeping up with the Kardashians.
Lynne Ciani, Chyna's lawyer in her trial against the KarJenners, argued in her opening statements that Chyna never signed the amended contract. She claimed the signature and date were not done by her client.
When asked about the signature, Mosley passed the buck, revealing he was not the person who witnessed Chyna sign the documents. “To your knowledge, do you know the signed name on the alleged agreement was actually from Blac Chyna?” Ciani asked him, to which he replied, “I haven’t seen [the agreement] in a while. I’m just a lawyer, not a handwriting expert.”
As Radar reported, Rob took the witness stand on Wednesday and claimed Chyna held a gun to his head on at least five occasions. He told the court that he added full-time security to his team out of fear after she allegedly attempted to strangle him with a phone cord.
Chyna told the jury that she was just joking when she held the gun to Rob's head. The two share a five-year-old daughter, Dream.
The trial is expected to continue for several weeks. Chyna wants millions from Rob's family, claiming they prevented her show from moving forward, which, in turn, caused her to lose out on serious cash.
The KarJenners deny any wrongdoing.