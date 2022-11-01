‘RHOBH’ Star Diana Jenkins Has Identified Person Behind Racist Bot Attack Against Garcelle Beauvais' Son: Source
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Diana Jenkins has identified a person who may be responsible for cyberbullying Garcelle Beauvais' 14-year-old son, Jax, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Earlier today, a source close to the Bosnian-born entrepreneur told RadarOnline.com that after reviewing data obtained under subpoena from Meta, Jenkins' attorneys are zeroing in on a Northern California resident whose IP address and phone number were linked to Instagram account "queenofthetea_," which sent a racially offensive message to Jax in August.
“You’d have your neck kneeled on if it weren’t for your white daddy,” said a message linked to the account "queenofthetea_." “Tell your mom to leave Diana alone or you’ll deal with us.”
Some of the records obtained from Meta were connected to overseas IP addresses, a sign that whoever sent them took steps to mask their identity. But the "queenofthetea_" account was linked to an IP address and telephone number in California.
"Diana is absolutely thrilled by this news," the source tells RadarOnline.com. "She cannot wait to get concrete proof so that the person behind the attack can be identified publicly and held accountable for their despicable conduct."
Now that they have a person of interest, Jenkins' lawyers plan to fire off additional subpoenas that could provide further evidence tying the individual to the cyberbullying of Garcelle’s son.
We’re told Jenkins has instructed her attorneys to follow up with additional subpoenas to further confirm the individual who is paying for the internet and telephone service tied to the account.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, Diana filed a bombshell lawsuit seeking to uncover the identities of those responsible for the racist attack on Instagram against Jax. She obtained permission to subpoena META — the company behind Instagram — for information about who was behind the accounts that posted the hateful messages.
“This action seeks to unmask and hold accountable the morally bankruptcy person who has attacked a child and placed blame for his/her actions on Ms. Jenkins,” the suit read.
"Diana is a humanitarian who opposes all forms of hate, especially racism directed at a child," the source told RadarOnline.com. "Whoever did this must and will face the consequences of their actions."