‘RHOBH’ Star Diana Jenkins Has Identified Person Behind Racist Bot Attack Against Garcelle Beauvais' Son: Source

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Diana Jenkins has identified a person who may be responsible for cyberbullying Garcelle Beauvais' 14-year-old son, Jax, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Earlier today, a source close to the Bosnian-born entrepreneur told RadarOnline.com that after reviewing data obtained under subpoena from Meta, Jenkins' attorneys are zeroing in on a Northern California resident whose IP address and phone number were linked to Instagram account "queenofthetea_," which sent a racially offensive message to Jax in August.