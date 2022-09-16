'RHOBH' Star Diana Jenkins Firing Off Subpoenas To Uncover Identity of Mastermind Behind Bot Attack On Garcelle Beauvais’ Son

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Diana Jenkins and her legal team have gone back to court seeking approval to fire off a series of subpoenas to Instagram — as part of her attempt to find those responsible for the attacks on Garcelle Beauvais’s son, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Diana’s lawyers are back in court as part of her lawsuit over the racist messages left on the 14-year-old’s profile.