‘RHOBH’ Star Diana Jenkins Sues Anonymous Person Behind Racist Bot Attack Against Garcelle Beauvais’ 14-Year-Old That She Was Blamed For

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Diana Jenkins has filed a bombshell lawsuit seeking to unmask those behind the bot attack against Garcelle Beauvais’ 14-year-old son, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Diana filed a civil lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court for invasion of privacy by false light. The lawsuit opened, “Bad people do bad things. It is wrong to send racist and bullying messages to a fourteen-year-old boy. It is wrong to deceive the public into believing an innocent woman is responsible for sending these messages. And it is wrong to mastermind this hateful campaign in anonymity.”