Judge Signs Off On 'RHOBH' Star Diana Jenkins Firing Off Subpoenas To Instagram Over Bot Attack On Garcelle's 14-Year-Old Son

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Diana Jenkins scored a huge victory in court, with a judge signing off on her subpoenaing the owner of Instagram as part of her effort to unmask the individual between the racist bot attack on Garcelle Beauvis’ 14-year-old son, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge granted the motion brought by Jenkins’ legal team earlier today.