‘I Feel Anger’: Emily Ratajkowski Breaks Silence On Divorce From Sebastian Bear-McClard In Wake Of Cheating Rumors

Recently, Ratajkowski was spotted locking lips with a mystery man. The supermodel admitted that she’s “gone on dates.” However, she noted that she’s not currently on any apps actively seeking a new beau.

"Give me time,” Ratajkowski added on her dating prospects. The Blurred Lines model also shared that in the past, she’s been a "bit of a pick-me-girl."

“I really wanted to be chosen,” she told the magazine. “It was hard for me to go on a date with someone and think about how much I did or didn’t like them. I would have been thinking about how they were perceiving me, what it meant, what they wanted from me, what it meant about my self-worth.”

Earlier this year, RadarOnline revealed there was turmoil in the marriage, with insiders claiming they got into a public screaming match on the street outside their former TriBeCa apartment. The alleged fight took place before Sebastian's cheating allegations made their way into the headlines.