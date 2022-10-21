‘I Feel Anger’: Emily Ratajkowski Breaks Silence On Divorce From Sebastian Bear-McClard In Wake Of Cheating Rumors
Emily Ratajkowski has publicly addressed her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sebastian has been accused of cheating on his supermodel wife, which resulted in Ratajkowski moving her things out of their home, filing for divorce, and liking comments on social media about the alleged scandal.
Ratajkowski is done staying silent, speaking out on her divorce for the first time.
“I feel all the emotions,” the model told Harpers Bazar in an interview for her November cover story.
“I feel anger, sadness,” Ratajkowski explained. “I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity.” She added that “every day is different.”
“The only good thing I know is that I’m feeling all those things, which is nice because it makes me believe that I’ll be OK,” Ratajkowski confidently stated, referring to moving through the motions amid her divorce.
After dating for only a few weeks, Ratajkowski and Sebastian married in February 2018. They welcomed their first child together, son Sylvester in March 2021.
In September of this year, Ratajkowski filed for divorce after four years of marriage as rumors swirled that Sebastian had been unfaithful.
An insider close to the couple seemingly confirmed the speculation, claiming, “Yeah, he cheated," adding, “He’s a serial cheater. It's gross. He's a dog."
Sources alleged Sebastian attempted to reconcile the relationship, but Ratajkowski was not interested in entertaining any plea after doing her “own digging” regarding the rumors.
Looking to put the past behind her, Ratajkowski appeared determined in her interview to remain positive on what the future holds — including the potential for new love.
Recently, Ratajkowski was spotted locking lips with a mystery man. The supermodel admitted that she’s “gone on dates.” However, she noted that she’s not currently on any apps actively seeking a new beau.
"Give me time,” Ratajkowski added on her dating prospects. The Blurred Lines model also shared that in the past, she’s been a "bit of a pick-me-girl."
“I really wanted to be chosen,” she told the magazine. “It was hard for me to go on a date with someone and think about how much I did or didn’t like them. I would have been thinking about how they were perceiving me, what it meant, what they wanted from me, what it meant about my self-worth.”
Earlier this year, RadarOnline revealed there was turmoil in the marriage, with insiders claiming they got into a public screaming match on the street outside their former TriBeCa apartment. The alleged fight took place before Sebastian's cheating allegations made their way into the headlines.