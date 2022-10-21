Your tip
'Count Kid, Count!' President Biden Fires Back At Reporters After Being Grilled Over Lack Of Campaign Events & Abortions

Oct. 20 2022, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

President Biden boldly shut down a reporter's comment about his lack of campaign events with Democrats, RadarOnline.com has discovered, suggesting that he had joined forces with plenty and will have more stops coming.

#46 was questioned about a number of topics as he exited the White House on Thursday ahead of the midterm elections in November.

Biden answered a few questions before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn.

"John Fetterman is going to appear with you today in Pennsylvania, but there haven't been that many candidates campaigning with you. Why?" CBS News reporter Weijia Jiang could be heard asking.

Biden would later venture to Philadelphia for a fundraiser in support of Fetterman, who's facing off against Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz.

As she continued to inquire about the reason, Biden interjected and denied her claim. "That's not true!" he declared.

"There've been 15," Biden doubled down. "Count kid, count!"

He went on to assure Jiang he would campaign more.

Biden's remarks came after White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre addressed questions about his campaigning calendar on Monday.

"It is an election — an election that's currently happening at this time, so I'm very limited to what I can say from the podium, from the White House," Jean-Pierre began.

"What I can say is that the President has been on the road," she added. "You have seen him. He was in Portland, Oregon, doing events. He was in California doing events. And he was in Colorado doing events. I will say that they were all pretty well attended."

As he greeted reporters, Biden was also put in the hot seat by EWTN White House correspondent Owen Jensen before concluding his brief press stop. Jensen asked if Biden supports "restrictions on abortion at all."

"Yes, there should be," said Biden, to which the reporter asked, "What should they be?"

"It's Roe v. Wade. Read it, man. You'll get educated!" the president replied.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme court in June, leaving abortion laws up to the states.

