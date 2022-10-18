Your tip
'He Really Is Ron Burgundy': President Joe Biden Ridiculed On Social Media After Spelling Out 'Dot' During Teleprompter Blunder

By:

Oct. 18 2022, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

President Joe Biden was mocked on social media this week after he mistakenly spelled the word “dot” when reading out a website URL, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The embarrassing gaffe took place on Monday as the 79-year-old president was directing individuals towards a website where they could report fraud when filling out his newly launched student loan forgiveness applications.

“If you get any questionable calls, please tell us by going to report fraud…report fraud, D-O-T, F-T-C, dot gov,” Biden mistakenly read as he directed users to reportfraud.ftc.gov.

Shortly after the teleprompter blunder, users on social media ridiculed the gaffe-prone president for what is just his latest speech slip-up.

“Joe Biden spelled out D-O-T that’s the . in an email address today,” one user tweeted after the president’s mistake. “He really is Ron Burgundy.”

“Good thing it wasn't an A-P-O-S-T-R-O-P-H-E; the ordeal would have been five minutes longer,” another Twitter user quipped.

“How on earth is he still president ???” one user asked. “It’s every day,” another responded. “We’re screwed.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Monday’s mistake was far from the first time President Biden has struggled to read from the teleprompter before him.

In July, while giving a speech about an executive order he signed to combat the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade, President Biden blundered yet again when he accidentally read instructions instead of his previously prepared prompt.

"It is noteworthy that the percentage of women who registered to vote and cast a ballot is consistently higher than the percentage of the men who do so. End of quote. Repeat the line,” he read, although the last two lines were meant to be speaking instructions and not part of the speech.

More recently, President Biden came under fire after erroneously claiming his late son, Beau Biden, “lost his life in Iraq” despite the fact the 46-year-old passed away from brain cancer in Maryland nearly six years after returning from his deployment.

Biden also found himself in hot water when he accidentally called out for the late House Rep. Jackie Walorski during a conference at the White House in September – despite the fact Congresswoman Walorski passed away in a tragic car accident on August 3.

Biden’s numerous blunders have led Republican lawmakers, as well as some Democratic voters, to question whether or not the president is mentally fit to run for office again come the 2024 presidential election in two years.

