President Joe Biden Claims Democrats Want Him To Run Again In 2024 Despite Poll Finding 64% Would Prefer Another Candidate

But the bipartisan picnic took a turn for the worse when the 79-year-old Commander in Chief started arguing with a reporter who referenced a recent New York Times report finding that a whopping 64% of Democratic primary voters would prefer someone else besides Biden in the next presidential election.

“What's your message to Democrats who don't want you to run again?” the reporter asked during the garden party.

When Biden responded, “They want me to run,” the reporter fired back and argued, “Two-thirds say they don't.”