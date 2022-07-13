President Joe Biden Claims Democrats Want Him To Run Again In 2024 Despite Poll Finding 64% Would Prefer Another Candidate
President Joe Biden recently claimed Democrats want him to run again in 2024, despite a new poll finding the majority of Democratic voters would prefer a new candidate, Radar has confirmed.
On Tuesday, hours before President Biden boarded Air Force One for a trip to the Middle East, he hosted a bipartisan garden party at the White House for both Democrats and Republicans.
But the bipartisan picnic took a turn for the worse when the 79-year-old Commander in Chief started arguing with a reporter who referenced a recent New York Times report finding that a whopping 64% of Democratic primary voters would prefer someone else besides Biden in the next presidential election.
“What's your message to Democrats who don't want you to run again?” the reporter asked during the garden party.
When Biden responded, “They want me to run,” the reporter fired back and argued, “Two-thirds say they don't.”
“Read the polls. Read the polls, Jack,” President Biden continued. “You guys are all the same.”
The reporter once again reiterated the fact the majority of Democratic voters don’t want Biden to run again in 2024, but the president disregarded the reporter’s claim and insisted “92 percent said I did, they'd vote for me.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the New York Times’ new poll that found 64% of Democratic voters would prefer a candidate besides Biden in the 2024 election comes just days after a Monmouth University poll found the president’s approval rating to be an abysmal 36% – a new all-time low for President Biden.
These new polls also come at a time when the Biden Administration is struggling to battle a myriad of serious problems: including rising inflation, rising gas prices, a staggering economy, a war in Ukraine, an ongoing baby formula shortage and a slew of personal problems and scandals.
President Biden has also come under fire in the recent weeks due to his age, and the fact that he would be more than 80-years-old come the next presidential election in two years.
Although the president’s staffers admitted Biden is “mentally engaged” during meetings and when arguing points of dispute, a recent report indicated that his “age has increasingly become an uncomfortable issue for him, his team and his party.”