Roman Polanski Child Abuse Documents Should Be Unsealed, L.A. District Attorney George Gascón Says

But according to L.A. District Attorney Gascón, sealed grand jury testimony from retired prosecutor Roger Gunson must be unsealed in an effort to investigate potential judicial misconduct in connection to Polanski’s 1977 child sex abuse case.

“This case has been described by the courts as ‘one of the longest-running sagas in California criminal justice history,'” DA Gascón said in a statement released Tuesday. “For years, this office has fought the release of information that the victim and public have a right to know.

“After careful consideration of the victim’s wishes,” Gascón continued, “the unique and extraordinary circumstances that led to his conditional exam and my commitment to transparency and accountability for all in the justice system, my office has determined it to be in the interest of justice to agree to the unsealing of these transcripts.”