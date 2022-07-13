Secret Service Has 'No Records' Of Hunter Biden's Illegally Obtained Handgun That Was Tossed In Trash Can By Sister-In-Law Lover

The Secret Service made the shocking denial after Radar submitted a Freedom of Information Act request seeking all documents regarding the fiasco and any reports naming gun-tossing Hallie Biden, the widow of his late brother, Beau Biden.

"In response to your FOIA request, the Secret Service FOIA Office has conducted a reasonable search for all potentially responsive documents,” the July 12 letter states. “The Secret Service FOIA Office searched all Program Offices that were likely to contain potentially responsive records, and no records were located."