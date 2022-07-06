Catastrophe! White House In Disaster Mode As President Joe Biden's Approval Rating Hits New All-Time Low

“Nearly half of the public names either inflation (33%) or gas prices (15%) as the biggest concern facing their family right now,” the university explained. “The economy in general (9%) and paying everyday bills (6%) are among other financial concerns mentioned.”

“Abortion, which has registered less than 1% on this question in prior Monmouth polls going back to 2015, is currently named by 5% – predominantly among Democrats (9%).”

Monmouth University also broke down Biden’s newest approval rating by party affiliation, finding that while 74% of Democrats still approve of President Biden’s job so far, only 29% of independent voters and 3% of Republican voters approve of his job in office.