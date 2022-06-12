Jill Biden & Her Grandkids Enjoy Lavish Dinner Out In Los Angeles Alongside Kate Hudson As Cost Of Living Continues To Skyrocket

The upscale eatery is known for hosting a wide array of celebrities, from the Kardashian-Jenner family to Rihanna. Jill arrived at the restaurant surrounded by security around 6 P.M. on Friday night, and according to DailyMail, Hollywood starlet Kate Hudson was also enjoying a lavish night out at the same time.

Hudson was seated at a different table as she celebrated her partner Danny Fujikawa's 36th birthday. The Almost Famous actress rocked a cute, black and white, polka dotted dress and a pair of matching, opened-toed sandals.

The expensive outing was met by criticism as the country continues to be embroiled in a financial crisis with gas and grocery prices at record-breaking highs. Her husband, President Joe Biden, has also been the subject of scrutiny, especially regarding the nations recent baby formula shortage.