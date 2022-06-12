Authorities Arrest 31 Members Of White Supremacy Group Near Idaho Pride Event

Coeur d´Alene Police Chief Lee White stopped the moving truck and arrested the people involved before they could reach the event after police received a tip that "it looked like a little army was loading up" into a U-Haul earlier that afternoon.

White confirmed the arrests in a news conference, adding the authorities were also able to find "operations plans", shin guards and shields in the back of the truck.

"It is clear to us based on the gear that the individuals had with them, the stuff they had in their possession and in the U-Haul with them, along with paperwork that was seized from them, that they came to riot downtown," he continued.