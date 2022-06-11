Ex-Obama Aide David Axelrod SKEWERS Joe Biden As Democrats Plan To Overthrow President's Bid To Be Reelected

Speaking to the New York Times as part of a bombshell report that detailed how Democratic officials are plotting to convince Biden to stand aside in the 2024 race, powerbroker Axelrod painted the commander-in-chief as an over the hill politician who should be headed to a retirement home.

“The presidency is a monstrously taxing job and the stark reality is the president would be closer to 90 than 80 at the end of a second term, and that would be a major issue,” said Axelrod, a former White House official.

But Axelrod stopped short of fully denouncing Biden, claiming the man who sent Donald Trump packing from the White House is sharp as a tack despite gaffe after gaffe.