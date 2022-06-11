Simon Pegg Calls Out Tom Cruise's Ego, Claims The Actor 'Maintains His Authority' By Refusing To Admit He's Wrong

"I'd be so stressed out, but he's very okay with it," he said of the Top Gun star. "He understands that's the price for the level of movie star he is. He's perhaps the only movie star left."

As for what fuels their longtime friendship, Pegg claimed it was humor.

"He likes me because I make him laugh. I'll pull him up on stuff and I can be frank with him. But he's still Tom Cruise," Pegg continued, noting when actors and crew are on set, Cruise is clearly in charge. "If he's in a darker mood, there's usually a reason for it. When his ankle was hurting and he was running on it a lot, he was quieter and a little bit more spiky, but normally we're laughing a lot."