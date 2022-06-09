Joe Biden COMPLETELY SILENT On Hunter's Gun-Toting Scandal During Appearance On 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Although President Joe Biden slammed Donald Trump and the Republican Party during his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week, the president failed to mention his son Hunter’s latest scandal involving an illegally obtained handgun, Radar has learned.

During President Biden’s first in-person appearance on a late-night talk show Wednesday night, the 79-year-old commander-in-chief failed to mention the fact that his son Hunter illegally obtained a handgun despite focusing most of his interview with Jimmy Kimmel discussing gun control.