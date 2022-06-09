NBC Under Siege After Savannah Guthrie Failed To Disclose Her Husband Secretly Worked For Johnny Depp

“I know objectivity in journalism is a way to uphold the status quo, but I do think this is a cut-and-dry example of Interviews You Should Give to Your Colleagues,” Cruz wrote immediately after Guthrie’s interview with Vasquez and Chew. “Today has been covering the couple’s ongoing legal battles in the United Kingdom, and Gutherie actually got their engagement exclusive back in 2014.”

“In fact, I would argue Guthrie’s husband’s consultancy relationship, which is likely financial, deserves an on-air disclosure to viewers of one of the nation’s largest morning news programs,” Cruz continued, indicating Guthrie should have handed the interview off to a colleague. “There are so many anchors and reporters at Today; Guthrie did not have to be the anchor to take both of these interviews.”