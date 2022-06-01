Mass Exodus! Black Staffers Leaving Biden White House In Droves Over Frustrations With 'Current Culture'

President Joe Biden has reportedly seen a “mass exodus” of Black staffers from his White House staff, and so many have left that their departures from the WH have since been dubbed "Blaxit,” Radar has learned.

In a shocking development that has seen as many as 21 staffers leave their positions under President Biden over the past year, some who have left – and some who still remain – cite the work environment, the lack of support from superiors, and the overall lack of opportunities for promotion to be among the reasons why so many workers are departing.