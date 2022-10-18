REVEALED: Emily Ratajkowski's Mystery Man Identified After Model Is Spotted Kissing Silver Fox After Bitter Breakup
The identity of Emily Ratajkowski's mystery man has been revealed not long after the model was spotted locking lips on a date night in NYC, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
Her new love interest is none other than 35-year-old DJ Orazio Rispo, the son of real estate mogul Giampiero Rispo who owns the successful company Domus Realty.
They were seen kissing last Friday and fans were eager to know all about the dashing silver fox seen in her embrace. Daily Mail was first to uncover his identity.
He's mixed for some big names before including Stavros Niarchos, Mark Getty, and Uma Thurman at art dealer Gerard Faggionato's 50th birthday bash years ago.
Rispo, who speaks five languages including Italian and Portuguese, also has other impressive projects that he brought to success.
He is the chief strategy officer of a mobile app called Sprokit, which is intended for former prisoners re-entering the community by connecting them to social services, parole/probation, employers, family and friends.
Per his LinkedIn, Rispo graduated from Columbia University in 2015 and majored in psychology and political science, cognitive psychology, and psycholinguistics.
It's unknown how Rispo and Ratajkowski crossed paths, but they likely run in a similar social circle in the Big Apple.
In early September, RadarOnline.com confirmed the model filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, on the heels of rumors he cheated.
The drama may not yet be over, however, as Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard could end up embroiled in a custody battle over the former couple's one-year-old son, Sylvester, and possibly their beloved dog, Colombo.
RadarOnline.com was told the split "came out of the blue" following issues with trust.
Following their breakup, she was romantically linked to actor Brad Pitt before being spotted out and about with Rispo.
Ratajkowski recently celebrated her new relationship status and said she was embracing this chapter in an interview with Variety.
The exes had been married since 2018.
She explained, "I'm newly single for basically the first time in my life ever, and I just feel like I'm kind of enjoying the freedom of not being super worried about how I'm being perceived."