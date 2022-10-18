‘You Might Remember Me’: Kyle Rittenhouse Launches A Pro-Gun & Second Amendment YouTube Channel, Aims To Become A Firearm 'Expert'

Kyle Rittenhouse will be starting a YouTube channel devoted to the Second Amendment and guns, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Rittenhouse, who was charged with killing two men during the 2020 protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, — and later acquitted — is hoping to make a profit from the fame he garnered being at the center of a debate on self-defense and the second amendment.

Rittenhouse released a promotional video for his upcoming channel, where he claimed the goal is to become an "expert" on guns.