‘You Might Remember Me’: Kyle Rittenhouse Launches A Pro-Gun & Second Amendment YouTube Channel, Aims To Become A Firearm 'Expert'
Kyle Rittenhouse will be starting a YouTube channel devoted to the Second Amendment and guns, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Rittenhouse, who was charged with killing two men during the 2020 protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, — and later acquitted — is hoping to make a profit from the fame he garnered being at the center of a debate on self-defense and the second amendment.
Rittenhouse released a promotional video for his upcoming channel, where he claimed the goal is to become an "expert" on guns.
“You might remember me as the kid who defended himself with a firearm during the 2020 riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin,” Rittenhouse teased.
In one short clip, he was seen with a handgun firing at targets a few feet from him while wearing a shirt that reads “don’t tread on me."
“Join me in my journey to learn everything I can about new and vintage firearms and help to defend the Second Amendment,” Rittenhouse’s YouTube channel bio reads.
Within hours of the announcement, the channel racked up more than 40,000 new followers.
Along with the support of Brandon Herrera, a popular conservative pro-gun advocate who has over two million of her own followers, posted a video with Rittenhouse in support of his new venture.
Titled “The AK Guy and The Kenosha Kid,” Herrera’s 19-minute video featured him with Rittenhouse as they discussed various non-gun agendas.
Communists, Rittenhouse’s first post-jail meal, as well as his financial and legal woes were just a few topics covered in Herrera’s promotional video.
“It's been hard,” Rittenhouse told the conservative content creator. “I still have legal bills to pay, I'm still paying lawyers to help defend myself.”
Previously, Rittenhouse called out The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg with the intent of suing her for calling him a murderer.
During the summer of 2020, protests and riots erupted across the country to call for action and police reform in the wake of the killing of George Floyd — who died during an arrest in which an officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
One of those cities was Kenosha, Wisconsin, and it too would find itself engrained in history by violence, after a then-17-year-old Rittenhouse was driven across the state line to defend the property in the town.
Rittenhouse shot and killed two men and injured a third. The teenager was charged with first-degree intentional homicide as well as a reckless homicide but was later acquitted and ordered to destroy the assault weapon used during the attack.