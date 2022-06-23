Kyle Rittenhouse Cashing In On 'Fake News Turkeys' With Video Game Release, Includes LeBron James Diss In Promo

As for the objective of the game, his website said it's to "shoot the fake news turkeys that attack Kyle to get the highest score, compete with friends and unlock new levels." The turkeys are labeled "fake news" and "MSDNC."

Rittenhouse claimed the "media is nothing but a bunch of turkeys with nothing better to do than push their lying agenda and destroy innocent people's lives."

His new game was teased in a promotional video posted on Twitter, showing various headlines "smearing" his name, including a tweet from NBA star LeBron James.