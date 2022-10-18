Johnny Knoxville’s Estranged Wife Demands Primary Custody Of Their Kids, Spousal Support In Divorce Battle
Johnny Knoxville’s estranged wife has demanded primary custody of their two children and spousal support, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Johnny’s longtime partner Naomi has shown up to court months after the star filed for divorce.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, back in June, the MTV star filed his petition to end his second marriage, listing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.
Johnny listed the date of marriage as September 2010 and the date of separation as September 2021. The couple shares two kids: a son Rocko, 12, and a daughter Arlo, 10.
The actor demanded joint legal and physical custody of their children. He also asked the court to award him his separate property.
In his filing, he noted, “There are community and quasi-community assets and obligations of the parties, the exact nature and extent of which are unknown to [Johnny] at this time.”
Naomi has now fired back at Johnny’s petition and is fighting his request for joint custody. In her response, she listed the date of separation as “TBD” which is different than the date listed in the petition.
She agreed with sharing legal custody but demanded primary physical custody with Johnny having visitation. Naomi also wants monthly child and spousal support.
In regard to separate property, Naomi added that she has “not had sufficient opportunity to identify and list the such property and reserves the right to amend this response.”
Further, Naomi wants Johnny to pay her attorney’s fees in the case. The case is ongoing. The Blast was the first to report on the divorce update.
Prior to Johnny filing for divorce, the couple did not show any signs of trouble. On Naomi’s birthday in August 2021, the actor posted an emotional tribute to his then-wife writing, “Happy birthday to my love and light. A wonderful wife and a beautiful mother,” He said alongside photos of Nelson.
He added, “You are the sunshine on my face, and everything good. I love you very much. Happy birthday.”
The divorce will be Johnny’s second attempt at marriage. He was previously married to fashion designer Melanie Lynn Clapp from 1995 through 2008. They share an adult daughter, Madison.