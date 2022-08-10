Emily Ratajkowski's Estranged Husband 'Fired' From His Own Company For Alleged 'Complaints About His Behavior'
Emily Ratajowski's estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard was "fired" from his own company over alleged "complaints about his behavior" on the heels of cheating and divorce rumors, Radar has learned.
An insider claimed Ratajowski's soon-to-be ex-husband was axed from the production company he launched called Elara Pictures in July.
Bear-McClard, who worked as a producer on Adam Sandler's Uncut Gems, founded the company alongside Josh and Benny Safdie and Oscar Boyson in 2014.
However, Ratajkowski's ex denied the report, first published by Page Six.
Bear-McClard claimed he took time off to assist his sick mother and did not get fired.
Sebastian Bear-McClard Despite Him 'Begging For Another Chance' After Alleged Infidelity
The Blurred Lines star is said to be gearing up to pull the plug on her four-year marriage after she allegedly discovered Bear-McClard had cheated on her.
But RadarOnline.com is told Ratajkowski's decision to end their marriage "came out of the blue," which tracks with the photos we saw of the duo getting handsy with each other in Italy weeks before the divorce news.
"Yeah, he cheated,” an insider said last month. “He’s a serial cheater. It’s gross. He’s a dog.”
The model seemingly confirmed the allegations by liking tweets about him cheating.
While Ratajkowski has yet to file for divorce, their pals are sad to see their relationship come to a bitter end.
“What they had is really special. All of their friends loved watching them in the papers and in the headlines,” another source dished. “They were just beautiful, but of course, the most beautiful relationships have these ugly endings. I don’t know what the truth is about Sebastian’s behavior, and I’m not defending him, but I know they’re both reeling. It’s so sad.”
Both Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard have been spotted around town without their wedding rings on, adding fuel to the breakup fire.
The couple surprised everyone when they said "I do" in February 2018 during a courthouse ceremony after only weeks of dating. The duo share one dog and a child together.
Ratajkowski gave birth to their son, Sylvester, in March 2021.
Bear-McClard has reportedly "begging for a second chance" but the model is in "no mood" to forgive him.