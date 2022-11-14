New Couple Alert? Pete Davidson Linked To Emily Ratajkowski, Spotted Holding Hands On Date After Model Admitted She Finds Him 'Very Attractive'
Talk about BDE! Three months after his breakup with Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson has been linked to Emily Ratajkowski. The Saturday Night Live alum, 28, and the newly single model, 31, were spotted on a dinner date over the weekend, and their hands were all over each other, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to an eyewitness, the rumored new couple was on a date in Brooklyn and the comedian couldn't keep his paws off her. "Can't believe I'm saying this," the tipster told Deuxmoi. "EmRata and Pete Davidson on a date in Brooklyn together. Holding hands and alllll."
The insider also claimed, "his hands were all over her," adding, "they are clearly hooking up."
Their alleged date comes just two months after the Blurred Lines star filed for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard. Pete's single status is also fresh after ending his highly-publicized romance with Kim in August.
If Emily and Pete's relationship seems bizarre, it's not. She admitted she found him attractive in 2021.
During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Emily said she understood Pete's affect on women. Besides Kim, his past girlfriends include Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber, Margaret Qualley, Cazzie David, and Phoebe Dynevor. He was also famously engaged to Ariana Grande.
“Pete—he’s got the height. Obviously, women find him very attractive.... Guys are like, ‘Wow. What’s that guy got?' And I’m like, I mean, he seems super charming. He’s vulnerable. He’s lovely. His fingernail polish is awesome. He looks good! He's great! Good relationship with his mother. We love it," Emily admitted.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Pete and Emily's reps for comment.
As this outlet reported, Emily filed to end her marriage in September on the heels of rumors her estranged husband had cheated. The pair will likely gear up for a lengthy custody battle over the former couple's one-year-old son, Sylvester, and possibly their beloved dog, Colombo — but Pete's no stranger to comforting his girlfriend during their divorce.
Pete stood by Kim's side amid her ongoing battle with her ex, Kanye West, and even became the target of the troubled rapper's social media tirades.