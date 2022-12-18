JonBenét Ramsey's Father Claims The Chances Of Police Solving University Of Idaho Quadruple Murders Are Low
26 years after the unsolved murder of his 6-year-old daughter, John Ramsey is weighing in on the chances of police being able to solve the case of another brutal killing.
The Moscow Police Department has been left baffled after the shocking quadruple murder of four University of Idaho students that occurred on Sunday, November 13. Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Maddie Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were found stabbed to death in their shared home off campus.
"It's a small little town, they've probably got a dozen on the force, most of whom have probably never investigated a homicide before," Ramsey explained in a recent interview.
"We have 18,000 police jurisdictions in this country, each one's a little island of authority and the Chief of Police is in charge of the island," he continued. "And if they don't ask for help, help cannot come in, except in the case of a bank robbery where the FBI comes in automatically."
Ramsey noted that "some of those departments" do their jobs well and are "very competent," while others aren't.
"They can't be all-knowing about all things and all types of crime," he added. "[So] they shouldn't be able to choose when to accept and request help, any help that's available, to solve a serious crime like this."
The 79-year-old also advised that Moscow PD allow "the big guns" to take control of the murder case, otherwise he believes "the chances of it being solved are pretty low."
- JonBenét Ramsey's Father Believes Boulder Police Overlooked A Sexual Predator Potentially Connected To Daughter's Murder
- 'That's Not What We Need': JonBenet Ramsey's Father Speaks Out On Boulder PD's Decision Not To Release DNA To Outside Lab
- Cold Case: JonBenét Ramsey Crime Scene Photos Revisited As Brother Of Slain 6-Year-Old Pushes For Independent DNA Testing
Ramsey's daughter, JonBenét, was found strangled to death in the basement of the Ramseys' Colorado home on December 26, 1996. Despite police efforts, there have been no arrests made in connection with the horrific killing and it remains one of the most notable unsolved murders in United States history.
Ramsey has since been critical of the Boulder police for their handling of his daughter's case.
"I don't criticize them for not knowing what they're doing," he revealed. "I criticize them ferociously for turning down help that was offered to him in the very beginning from people that could have helped."