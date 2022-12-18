JonBenét Ramsey's Father Claims The Chances Of Police Solving University Of Idaho Quadruple Murders Are Low

Ramsey noted that "some of those departments" do their jobs well and are "very competent," while others aren't.

"They can't be all-knowing about all things and all types of crime," he added. "[So] they shouldn't be able to choose when to accept and request help, any help that's available, to solve a serious crime like this."

The 79-year-old also advised that Moscow PD allow "the big guns" to take control of the murder case, otherwise he believes "the chances of it being solved are pretty low."