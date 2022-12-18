Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > True Crime > John Ramsey

JonBenét Ramsey's Father Claims The Chances Of Police Solving University Of Idaho Quadruple Murders Are Low

john ramsey idaho murders
Source: mega; @KAYLEEGONCALVES/INSTAGRAM
By:

Dec. 18 2022, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

26 years after the unsolved murder of his 6-year-old daughter, John Ramsey is weighing in on the chances of police being able to solve the case of another brutal killing.

The Moscow Police Department has been left baffled after the shocking quadruple murder of four University of Idaho students that occurred on Sunday, November 13. Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Maddie Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were found stabbed to death in their shared home off campus.

Article continues below advertisement
moscow
Source: @XANAKERNODLE / @MADDIEMOGEN / @KAYLEEGONCALVES/Instagram

"It's a small little town, they've probably got a dozen on the force, most of whom have probably never investigated a homicide before," Ramsey explained in a recent interview.

"We have 18,000 police jurisdictions in this country, each one's a little island of authority and the Chief of Police is in charge of the island," he continued. "And if they don't ask for help, help cannot come in, except in the case of a bank robbery where the FBI comes in automatically."

Article continues below advertisement
jonbenet ramsey father upset police ignored possible murder linkpp
Source: mega

Ramsey noted that "some of those departments" do their jobs well and are "very competent," while others aren't.

"They can't be all-knowing about all things and all types of crime," he added. "[So] they shouldn't be able to choose when to accept and request help, any help that's available, to solve a serious crime like this."

The 79-year-old also advised that Moscow PD allow "the big guns" to take control of the murder case, otherwise he believes "the chances of it being solved are pretty low."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: radar
Article continues below advertisement

Ramsey's daughter, JonBenét, was found strangled to death in the basement of the Ramseys' Colorado home on December 26, 1996. Despite police efforts, there have been no arrests made in connection with the horrific killing and it remains one of the most notable unsolved murders in United States history.

Ramsey has since been critical of the Boulder police for their handling of his daughter's case.

"I don't criticize them for not knowing what they're doing," he revealed. "I criticize them ferociously for turning down help that was offered to him in the very beginning from people that could have helped."

Ramsey spoke with The Sun on the likelihood of local police solving the quadruple murder case.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.