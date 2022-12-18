Newly Uncovered Surveillance Video Appears To Show Moscow Victims Kaylee Goncalves, Maddie Mogen Just Hours Before Quadruple Murder

The women appear to be wearing the same clothes Goncalves and Mogen were seen sporting that same evening on video outside a nearby food truck, according to FOX News.

The man walking with them is also wearing clothes that look like those on a man seen at the food truck whom police have said is not a suspect.

"Maddie, what did you say to Adam?" a woman asks as the group walks under an outdoor surveillance camera.

"Like, I told Adam everything," the second woman replies.

The first woman's voice appears to match that of Goncalves on her TikTok.