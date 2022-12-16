Moscow Vape Shop Manager Says Kaylee Goncalves Expressed Fears About Alleged Stalker Weeks Before Quadruple Murder
A manager of a Moscow, Idaho, smoke shop claimed Kaylee Goncalves feared a potential stalker before her death, allegedly expressing her concerns to him in the weeks leading up to the quadruple slaying, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The store employee — who alleged both Kaylee and Maddie talked to him about the reported stalking — said the girls usually traveled in a pack to the vape shop out of caution for their safety.
“One of them more or less openly says, ‘Oh yeah, we’ve had one of our friends be stalked before so that is why we travel in a group like this,” the man told News Nation on Thursday. He later confirmed it was Maddie who said it.
“You could tell they were all obviously trying to keep Kaylee safe and be there for her as good friends.”
"This wasn't a one-off thing," the store manager of the alleged stalking. "This is apparently something that Kaylee had tons of issues with. Apparently, she always had somebody who's constantly walking behind her," he claimed.
The man elaborated that Kaylee reportedly told him it happened "at night time when they were drinking" as she was "going out to the bars or coming back from the bars."
University Of Idaho Murder Scene: Photos Show Red Solo Cups & Cereal Bowls At Scene
Moscow Police looked into reports of Kaylee's alleged stalker at the beginning of their investigation, revealing they were unable to corroborate the rumors. Law enforcement has come up empty-handed with finding the killer/killers or the murder weapon despite the investigation passing the one-month mark this week.
As RadarOnline.com reported, police are on the hunt for the occupant or occupants of a white Hyundai Elantra seen near the crime scene around the time of the murders.
Kaylee, Maddie, their roommate Xana Kernodle, 20, and her boyfriend Ethan Chapin, 20, were slaughtered with a Rambo-style knife as they slept in an off-campus home on November 13.
Kaylee and Maddie, who had been best friends since childhood, were killed in the same bed on the home's third floor after going out to a bar followed by a late-night food run. Xana and Ethan were murdered while sleeping on the second floor.
Two roommates — Bethany Funke and Dylan Mortensen — were unharmed in the attack and slept through the massacre. They have been ruled out as suspects.