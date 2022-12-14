University Of Idaho Murder Victims' Families & Friends Receiving Death Treats As Investigation Hits One-Month Mark
Loved ones of the four Idaho University murder victims are in mourning as police have failed to find a suspect or a murder weapon 30 days into the investigation, with some family members and friends receiving death threats, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Moscow Police Captain Roger Lanier revealed the news on Tuesday, releasing a video to mark the one-month anniversary of best friends Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen, both 21, and Xana Kernodle, 20, and her boyfriend Ethan Chapin, 20, who were slaughtered with a Rambo-style knife as they slept in an off-campus home on November 13.
Addressing the social media sleuths who are hurling , Capt. Lanier said the spiraling speculation surrounding the murders has impacted the victims' families and closest friends, revealing some "have had death threats."
"It's been devastating in some ways — in many ways — it just re-victimizes folks who have already suffered this terrible trauma," he stated.
When asked about the moment he arrived at the scene on the day of the killings, Capt. Lanier responded that it "wasn't chaos," but it was "somber." He revealed that many concerned family members and friends were there when he showed up and were desperately trying to figure out which of their loved ones — if any — were inside the home.
The captain said the quadruple slayings spread like wildfire by word of mouth that day.
"It was incredibly hard on the community but it was also really, really hard on our officers," Lanier stated, adding that some of them were "very young" and it was their "first, real major crime scene."
Idaho police are still deep into their investigation. They have not named any suspect/suspects and have cleared several people over the past month.
Investigators are desperately searching for clues to answer the golden question: who and why with law enforcement even bagging the hands of the victims for possible evidence.
The newly revealed information indicates police are trying to preserve any skin, hair, or other DNA evidence under the victim’s fingernails that could link them to the quadruple murderer.
Moscow police have faced major backlash over the lack of progress in their investigation. Kaylee's grieving father has called local law enforcement "cowards," saying they should be looking for a "sadistic male."